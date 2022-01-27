Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Purchases 172,440 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1,320.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,440 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 0.08% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $47,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.88.

Shares of APD opened at $276.41 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The firm has a market cap of $61.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.56%.

In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 1,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.