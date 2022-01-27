Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Boosts Stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 65.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,567 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Arconic were worth $9,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Arconic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the second quarter worth $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the third quarter worth $92,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Arconic during the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arconic during the second quarter worth $128,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arconic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

NYSE:ARNC opened at $31.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.56. Arconic Co. has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $38.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.37). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

