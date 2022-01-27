Barrington Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 24th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

UTI stock opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $236.40 million, a PE ratio of 55.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70. Universal Technical Institute has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $9.13.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $97.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.75 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 15.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,632,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 81.4% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,424,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,242,000 after buying an additional 638,896 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 402.1% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,294,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,721 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,285,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after acquiring an additional 158,954 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 899,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 54,113 shares in the last quarter. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

