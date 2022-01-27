Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Takes $225,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 89.8% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 126,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 59,843 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $16,464,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 52,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $60.40 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $60.41 and a 52 week high of $61.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.204 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

