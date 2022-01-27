Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Sells 343 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 123,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,049,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 128,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 13,383 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2,062.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after purchasing an additional 36,999 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 79,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,335,000 after buying an additional 13,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $229.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.43.

HON stock opened at $200.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $138.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.55 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.93.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

