Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,515 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of IUSB opened at $51.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.65 and a 200-day moving average of $53.19. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $51.62 and a one year high of $54.40.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.