Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 17,282 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,282 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $1,362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 11,907 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 726,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,419,000 after acquiring an additional 189,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $70.78 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.