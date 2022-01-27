Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,037,000 after buying an additional 958,832 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,831,000 after purchasing an additional 94,816 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,971,000 after acquiring an additional 35,435 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,581,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,131,000 after acquiring an additional 86,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,664,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,192 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $274.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $310.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.49. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $239.41 and a 52 week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

