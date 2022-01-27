Barings LLC Takes Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 462 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in DexCom during the third quarter worth $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 45.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 31.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in DexCom by 29.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 89 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in DexCom during the second quarter worth $43,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom stock opened at $395.83 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.45 and a 12-month high of $659.45. The stock has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $525.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $533.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 22,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.56, for a total transaction of $9,875,887.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.03, for a total transaction of $1,500,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,094 shares of company stock valued at $18,435,127. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.75.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

