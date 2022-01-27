Barings LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,678 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nuance Communications by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $818,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Nuance Communications by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 34,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuance Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

NUAN opened at $54.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.20 and its 200 day moving average is $55.10. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -610.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $333.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 100,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $5,486,336.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $270,192.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,410,517 shares of company stock worth $77,654,801 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

