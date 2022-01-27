Barclays PLC Sells 958 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,194 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.13% of International Bancshares worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 9.8% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 69,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 256.1% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 53,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 38,438 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 0.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 533.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 40,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

IBOC stock opened at $43.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. International Bancshares Co. has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $53.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.18.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 39.82% and a return on equity of 10.98%.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.