Barclays PLC Sells 36,478 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,478 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.06% of Ingredion worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 79,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after acquiring an additional 31,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

INGR opened at $94.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.02. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $73.82 and a 1 year high of $101.89.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.88%.

A number of brokerages have commented on INGR. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.60.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.