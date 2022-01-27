Barclays PLC Purchases 37,547 Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 899.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,547 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.14% of iShares Asia 50 ETF worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,062.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIA opened at $75.67 on Thursday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $73.91 and a 52-week high of $102.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.34.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.726 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

