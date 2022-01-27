Barclays PLC Increases Stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,011 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of Commvault Systems worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 31.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems stock opened at $67.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.10. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.99 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair cut Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.