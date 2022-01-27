Barclays PLC Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,530 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.07% of 51job worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 51job by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,421,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,814,000 after buying an additional 73,301 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of 51job by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 659,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,874,000 after buying an additional 39,603 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 51job by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of 51job by 296.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 23,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 17,920 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of 51job by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 11,576 shares during the period. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 51job alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JOBS opened at $49.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. 51job, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $79.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.71.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $167.82 million during the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 14.78%.

51job Profile

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.