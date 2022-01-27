Barclays Cuts Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Price Target to $25.00

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MTOR. TheStreet upgraded Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meritor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Meritor stock opened at $23.01 on Thursday. Meritor has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.61. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.02.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.31. Meritor had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Meritor’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Meritor will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Meritor news, CAO Paul Bialy sold 2,664 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $67,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey A. Craig sold 113,486 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $2,858,712.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,359 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTOR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Meritor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Meritor by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meritor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Meritor by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Meritor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

