Barclays Cuts Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Price Target to $60.00

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Everbridge from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Everbridge from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $185.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Everbridge in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a sell rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.27.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Shares of EVBG opened at $46.30 on Monday. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $178.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. The company had revenue of $96.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruns H. Grayson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.08 per share, with a total value of $670,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total value of $44,432.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,669 shares of company stock valued at $6,952,870 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Everbridge in the second quarter worth $239,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,732,000 after buying an additional 10,729 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the second quarter worth about $330,000.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.