Banner Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.60 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) – DA Davidson reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Banner in a research note issued on Monday, January 24th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.60 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.65.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. Banner had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 30.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BANR. Raymond James boosted their price target on Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $62.59 on Wednesday. Banner has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $66.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Banner during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Banner by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 602,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,672,000 after buying an additional 19,833 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Banner by 5.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Banner by 1.5% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Banner by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 14,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Banner news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Banner’s payout ratio is 30.20%.

About Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

