Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:BOTJ)

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

Bank of the James Financial Group has raised its dividend by 16.7% over the last three years.

Shares of Bank of the James Financial Group stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.25. 2,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,085. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.27. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $21.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.30% of Bank of the James Financial Group worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.52% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the Community Banking, and Mortgage Banking segments. The Community Banking segment includes Bank of the James which provides loans, deposits, investments and insurance to retail and commercial customers throughout the bank’s market areas.

