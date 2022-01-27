Bank of Nova Scotia Takes $16.46 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 268,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,464,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

VGSH stock opened at $60.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.21. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $60.41 and a 1 year high of $61.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

