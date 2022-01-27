Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 49,816 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 155,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 49,816 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $10,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 10.6% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 131.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 191,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,928,000 after purchasing an additional 108,480 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,056,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,300,000 after purchasing an additional 197,459 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy stock opened at $81.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.75. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $86.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -359.63%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.71.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

