Bank of Nova Scotia Has $14.79 Million Stock Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 3,524.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,124 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $14,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,973,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $863,936,000 after acquiring an additional 918,512 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,224,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,197,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,983,000 after acquiring an additional 453,242 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1,677.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 409,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,041,000 after acquiring an additional 386,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,333,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,100,000 after acquiring an additional 270,275 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 319 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $68,852.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $314,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,938 shares of company stock valued at $7,266,106 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RNG. Northland Securities dropped their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on RingCentral from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.14.

Shares of RNG opened at $157.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.70 and a 200-day moving average of $227.10. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of -55.45 and a beta of 0.68. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $155.80 and a one year high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. The company had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.42 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

