Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 48.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,135 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 268,367 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $13,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 70,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.58.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $52.13 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.09 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.