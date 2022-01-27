Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Equinix were worth $12,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total value of $111,969.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total value of $799,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,504 shares of company stock worth $15,244,602. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $875.00 to $865.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $890.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $866.33.

Equinix stock opened at $695.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $62.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $790.97 and a 200-day moving average of $808.93. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.68%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

