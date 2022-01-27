Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 113,903 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 4,840.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,903 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.13% of Allegion worth $15,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Allegion by 12.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Allegion by 26.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Allegion by 55.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 4.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Allegion by 11.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ALLE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.70.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $342,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.62, for a total transaction of $263,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,341 shares of company stock valued at $989,150 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALLE stock opened at $120.39 on Thursday. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $106.52 and a 52 week high of $148.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.29%.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.