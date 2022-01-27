Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,301,148 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $129,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,947,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,045,780,000 after purchasing an additional 418,675 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,251,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,522,334,000 after buying an additional 363,203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,930,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,190,833,000 after buying an additional 381,744 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 9.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,365,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,193,000 after buying an additional 531,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,791,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,811,000 after buying an additional 320,990 shares during the last quarter. 40.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

BMO stock opened at $115.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.65. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $74.05 and a fifty-two week high of $120.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $1.041 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.67.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.