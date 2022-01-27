Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 9.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

BMRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

BMRC opened at $37.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.09. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.76.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 9.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 147,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,581,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 350.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 21.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $336,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

