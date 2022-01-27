Bank of America Begins Coverage on Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL)

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE OWL opened at $12.01 on Monday. Blue Owl Capital has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $17.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.73.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $247.88 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Claudia A. Holz purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 71,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,332,294 shares of company stock worth $81,916,278 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OWL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 9.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 36,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 298.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at $117,000. 22.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

