Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 331,978 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,214 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 331,978 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RF. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $23.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $16.89 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Regions Financial from $25.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.18.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

