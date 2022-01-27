Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 241 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 641,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,331,000 after acquiring an additional 15,266 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 15.3% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth $2,303,000. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.0% in the third quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,186,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,566,000 after purchasing an additional 143,420 shares during the last quarter. 48.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TD shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.62.

TD opened at $79.05 on Thursday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $56.37 and a twelve month high of $83.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.13. The company has a market cap of $144.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6958 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 45.93%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.