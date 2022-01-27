Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Makes New $60,000 Investment in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 31.9% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,086,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,481,000 after purchasing an additional 504,294 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 38.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 902,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,622,000 after acquiring an additional 251,986 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 177.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,313,000 after acquiring an additional 145,300 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 193.8% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 208,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,854,000 after acquiring an additional 137,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 55.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 325,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,406,000 after acquiring an additional 115,999 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.89.

NYSE:J opened at $125.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.05 and a fifty-two week high of $149.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.