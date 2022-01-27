Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $83,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of REMX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 11,032.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 17,983 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA REMX opened at $101.27 on Thursday. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $126.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.35.

