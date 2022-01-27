Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $56.54

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $56.54 and last traded at $57.40, with a volume of 2123 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.16.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.44.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.18, a PEG ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 0.46.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $130.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bandwidth news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $62,778.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $39,560.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,025 shares of company stock valued at $145,820. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 2,172.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 9,731 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 260.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,932,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 447,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,382,000 after purchasing an additional 41,821 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.