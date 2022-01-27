Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 3,100 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackBerry by 204.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 6,576 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. 36.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BlackBerry news, CFO Steve Rai sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $57,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 2,222,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $24,762,482.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,241,955 shares of company stock valued at $24,929,879. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BB. TD Securities dropped their price target on BlackBerry from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.25.

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $7.91 on Thursday. BlackBerry Limited has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

