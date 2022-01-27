Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 269 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,685,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 592.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 706,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,074,000 after buying an additional 604,863 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 39.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,424,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,974,000 after buying an additional 405,801 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 20.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,016,000 after buying an additional 400,613 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2,967.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,717,000 after buying an additional 262,013 shares during the period. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $43.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.95. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PENN. Citigroup began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Macquarie upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company.

Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.39.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

