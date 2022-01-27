Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banc of California, Inc. provides comprehensive banking services to California’s diverse private businesses, entrepreneurs and homeowners. It is the parent company of Banc of California, National Association. “

Get Banc of California alerts:

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banc of California has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.08.

BANC stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.80. 260,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,874. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.32 and its 200 day moving average is $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Banc of California has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $22.09.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $73.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.43 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 10.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 3.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 13.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 3.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banc of California (BANC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.