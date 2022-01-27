Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banc of California from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.08.

NYSE BANC opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. Banc of California has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.20.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $73.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.43 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banc of California will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.05%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 10.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 77,300.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,049 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 34.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banc of California in the third quarter worth about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

