Banc Funds Co. LLC Takes Position in U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB)

Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,000.
Separately, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,989,000.
NASDAQ USCB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.43. 2,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,217. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. U.S. Century Bank has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $18.75.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered U.S. Century Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Century Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on U.S. Century Bank from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.
About U.S. Century Bank
U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.
Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB).
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Century Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Century Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.