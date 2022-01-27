Banc Funds Co. LLC Takes Position in U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB)

Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,000.

Separately, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,989,000.

NASDAQ USCB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.43. 2,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,217. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. U.S. Century Bank has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $18.75.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $17.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Century Bank will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered U.S. Century Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Century Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on U.S. Century Bank from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

About U.S. Century Bank

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

