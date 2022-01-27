Banc Funds Co. LLC Sells 9,490 Shares of Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL)

Banc Funds Co. LLC decreased its position in Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 627,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,490 shares during the quarter. Level One Bancorp makes up approximately 1.4% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned 8.21% of Level One Bancorp worth $18,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp in the second quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp in the third quarter worth $27,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp in the second quarter worth $245,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp in the second quarter worth $276,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 1,221.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,393 shares during the last quarter. 41.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEVL traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $40.61. The stock had a trading volume of 313 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,000. Level One Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $42.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.84. The company has a market cap of $310.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.84.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 29.67% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $26.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Level One Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 5.83%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEVL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans and consumer loans. The company was founded by Patrick J. Fehring in 2006 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

