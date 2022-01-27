Banc Funds Co. LLC Sells 25,294 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Banc Funds Co. LLC reduced its stake in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 780,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,294 shares during the quarter. Lakeland Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.1% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $13,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBAI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 85,223.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 11,079 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. 62.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.49. 2,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,903. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $20.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 32.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

