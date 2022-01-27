Banc Funds Co. LLC Sells 157,808 Shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY)

Banc Funds Co. LLC lowered its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 157,808 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp were worth $11,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCCY. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 110.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp in the second quarter worth $248,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp in the second quarter worth $284,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp during the second quarter worth $652,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 17.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. 35.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

1st Constitution Bancorp stock remained flat at $$27.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 608,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,075. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.81. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $27.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking. It offers demand, savings and time deposits, and commercial and consumer or instalment loans. The company was founded in February 1999 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

