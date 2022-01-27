Banc Funds Co. LLC Has $3.01 Million Position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Banc Funds Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,672 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned 0.16% of Veritex worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Veritex during the 2nd quarter worth $3,787,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Veritex by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex during the 3rd quarter worth $3,296,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Veritex by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veritex alerts:

VBTX traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,777. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.59. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $45.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Veritex had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.06%.

A number of analysts have commented on VBTX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, Director Fallon William purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $38,110.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $258,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,975 shares of company stock worth $3,575,616 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.