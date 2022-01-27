Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ballard Power Systems focuses on developing and bringing to market PEM fuel cell systems for transportation, stationary, and portable applications. Ballard now offers key subsystems and components that are based on technology developed in support of Ballard fuel cell products. Their focus is on further enhancing product performance, reducing costs, designing market-viable products, developing additional volume-manufacturing capabilities, and continuing to build customer and supplier relationships. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BLDP. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James set a $25.00 target price on Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.26.

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $9.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 20.12, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.81. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 88.24%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,841,000 after purchasing an additional 368,213 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 918.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,784,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,268,000 after buying an additional 5,216,236 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,190,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,807,000 after buying an additional 130,511 shares in the last quarter. Mirova raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 3,155,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,176,000 after buying an additional 133,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,687,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,763,000 after acquiring an additional 389,134 shares during the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

