Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $31.00. The stock traded as high as $28.08 and last traded at $28.02, with a volume of 608462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.07.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

In other Baker Hughes news, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $754,470.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $331,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,446,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,174,906. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 101,199,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,707,000 after acquiring an additional 15,012,092 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,297,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,149,000 after buying an additional 3,841,277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,927,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,881,000 after buying an additional 9,103,110 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,935,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,740,000 after buying an additional 3,932,069 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,010,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,615,000 after buying an additional 2,591,337 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.65 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.91.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 313.04%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

