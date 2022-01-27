B. Riley Weighs in on Triumph Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Triumph Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.95. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TBK. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.81.

TBK stock opened at $86.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.89. Triumph Bancorp has a one year low of $56.70 and a one year high of $136.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 16.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 14,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total value of $1,965,187.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Loren Davis sold 1,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total value of $196,121.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter worth $228,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter worth $239,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the second quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

