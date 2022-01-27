B. Riley Trims Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Target Price to $6.00

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SEEL. Roth Capital upgraded Seelos Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seelos Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.08.

Get Seelos Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SEEL opened at $1.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $116.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.01. Seelos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $6.60.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Analysts predict that Seelos Therapeutics will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 19.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,382,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,383,000 after buying an additional 1,041,138 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 64.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,800,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,673,000 after buying an additional 1,879,159 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 328.0% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,044,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,037,000 after buying an additional 2,333,194 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 66.3% during the second quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,860,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,550,000 after buying an additional 1,140,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 191.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,878,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after buying an additional 1,233,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seelos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.