AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.62 EPS

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $947.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.43 million. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS.

AXIS Capital stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.40. AXIS Capital has a 12 month low of $44.26 and a 12 month high of $58.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AXIS Capital stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

