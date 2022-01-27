AXIM Biotechnologies (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Stock Price Down 4.3%

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 141,574 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 197,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.50.

About AXIM Biotechnologies (OTCMKTS:AXIM)

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. It focuses in the research, development and production of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmetic and genetically controlled botanical products. The firm also involves in the extraction and purification of cannabinoids technologies based on its proprietary technologies.

