Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $39.22, but opened at $42.13. Avnet shares last traded at $42.03, with a volume of 3,910 shares trading hands.

The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.24. Avnet had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

AVT has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet raised Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avnet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

In related news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $907,601.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Avnet by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 123,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Avnet by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 38,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 73,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52.

About Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT)

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

