Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Raymond James

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avnet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.

AVT stock opened at $39.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. Avnet has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $45.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.24. Avnet had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Avnet will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $907,601.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avnet by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 38,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Avnet in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in Avnet by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 73,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Avnet by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avnet in the 4th quarter worth about $1,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

